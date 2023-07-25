LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the second time in a month, an air traveler hit a big jackpot at Harry Reid International Airport, the airport confirmed Tuesday.

According to a post on the airport’s Facebook account, a lucky player won the $1,286,324 jackpot on Monday. According to airport officials, the big win happened in Terminal 3 while playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

The photo attached to the airport’s post shows the jackpot win, with the words “call attendant” near the bottom of the machine.

This would be the airport’s second newly-minted millionaire in a month.

The previous win came on July 27 also at a Wheel of Fortune game, this one a Triple Double Emeralds machine in the Terminal 1 Esplanade, according to Twitter user Derek Nicoletto, who posted a video of the slot machine showing the words “Congratulations! You won the jackpot!” The airport would later confirm the win.

In each case, officials did not give any information about the identity of the brand-new millionaire.