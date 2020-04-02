Second Mesquite COVID-19 case reported in mayor’s video

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Mesquite. No information regarding the circumstances have been provided.

The confirmation came as part of Mesquite Mayor Al Litman’s video update on health.mesquitenv.gov. He said the city was notified on Wednesday afternoon.

The Southern Nevada Health District handles all information about cases in Mesquite. Earlier today, SNHD reported the total number of cases in their reporting area at 1,125. There have been 34 deaths in Southern Nevada, and 38 statewide.

The first positive test involving a Mesquite resident was reported on March 25.