Second man faces murder charge in shooting that followed fistfight in parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a second man in a July 1 shooting that followed a fistfight in a parking lot near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard.

Caleb Soto, 20, faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. He is also charged with two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in severe bodily harm.

Soto was arrested Tuesday, according to Clark County Detention Center records. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

Additional information about Soto’s role in the incident was not provided by police.

Andy Contreras, 23, was killed when shots were fired during a fistfight between two workers at a business in an industrial area north of Craig Road. The shooting happened on Copper Sage Street.

Jonathan Lopez, 19, was arrested July 7 and charged with murder.

According to police, two workers agreed to have a fistfight at lunchtime. As the two employees left the worksite to fight, other employees followed. The two employees who fought had called friends to witness the fight. One of the friends was Lopez, police said.

Lopez allegedly shot the employee who was “winning” the fight along with his two witnesses. One of the witnesses was Contreras. The other witness was critically injured and the man who was fighting had non life-threatening injuries.

Police said Lopez and the man who was “losing” the fight fled the scene.

