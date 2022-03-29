LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second man faces kidnapping and false imprisonment charges after a Las Vegas woman was held captive for several days before she was able to get help at a convenience store, Metro police said.

James Hurtt, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, March 22, and admitted he knew that his friend, Jonathan Allison, was doing something wrong, but he just wanted to get away from it, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Hurtt is charged with first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment with a deadly weapon. Conspiracy battery and assault charges were recommended, but are not listed in jail records. Hurtt was scheduled to make an initial court appearance this morning on the charges.

Allison remains in the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail in the case, facing first-degree kidnapping, assault, battery and other charges.

The charges against Hurtt stem from his involvement — including driving the car — when a woman was held against her will and kept in another person’s apartment for several days. During that time, the woman was stabbed several times with a small pocket knife. Hurtt admitted to police he saw evidence — bloody t-shirts — that she was hurt. But he failed to do anything about the situation.

At one point, Hurtt even asked “someone he described as an attorney” how much trouble he might be in.

On March 8, Allison asked Hurtt to pick him up near Sahara Avenue and Decatur, but Hurtt said he didn’t go, according to the arrest report. That appears to be when the woman escaped from Allison during a trip to a convenience store.

The woman, who 8 News Now is not identifying, had several injuries when she arrived at University Medical Center, police said. Her clothing was covered in blood.

Jonathan Allison faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and other charges. A judge set his bail at $100,000 and he was due in court next month. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Allison, 35, asked Hurtt to drive him and two others to pick up property on March 6 and the incident turned ugly when a fight broke out between Allison and a woman in the back seat of Hurtt’s unregistered Volkswagen Passat. When the fight got out of control, Hurtt heard a loud “bang” from the back seat and Allison demanded that Hurtt drive the group to the desert, according to the arrest report.

Allison had threatened to kill the woman at a dirt lot near Gowan Road and Durango Drive, but the group instead went to the apartment where the woman was held against her will until she escaped.