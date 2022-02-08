Second man arrested in deadly Aug. 22 shooting at apartment near Twain, Palos Verdes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a 28-year-old Las Vegas man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in August.

Randy Ramsey is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Joseph Harrison, who was killed Aug. 22 in an apartment complex just off Palos Verdes Street between Flamingo Road and Twain Avenue.

Moufassa Haulcy, 26, turned himself in to police on Aug. 23 in connection with the shooting. He is charged with murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Harrison was shot to death in the 500 block of E. Calcaterra Circle. Police found his body after responding to the area after shot spotter notifications. Harrison was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Homicide investigators determined that Harrison was shot after a woman called him on the phone for help, according to details provided in an arrest warrant document.

In interviews with police, witnesses said Haulcy had taken the woman’s car keys and refused to give them back. When Harrison arrive to help her, he got into a fistfight with Haulcy. Witnesses said Haulcy left with the keys and returned soon thereafter with a small black pistol and two other men.

As many as 10 shots were fired, leaving Harrison on the ground.

Surveillance video helped investigators determine that more than two suspects fired shots that hit Harrison. A witness described Ramsey as Haulcy’s nephew, according to the warrant.

Ramsey is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a Feb. 17 preliminary hearing in court. Haulcy’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 11 for a status check.