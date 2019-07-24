Second man arrested after body found in desert outside Las Vegas

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a second man in the investigation of a body found in the desert near Sunrise Mountain on March 15.

Jose Garnica, 47, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, open murder, kidnapping and robbery, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The body of Marcos Madrid was found in the desert near Sunrise Mountain, near State Route 147 milemarker 10.

Garnica was arrested on July 18, and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

Police arrested Antonio Yanez, 25, in April. He faces murder, kidnapping and robbery charges.

