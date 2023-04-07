LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for child abuse following the death of a 15-year-old boy, according to a report.

On Wednesday, March 29 at around 6 p.m., officers arrested Anais Hernandez of Las Vegas after spotting her in the area of Silver Lake and Elmwood. She had a felony warrant out for her arrest on charges of child abuse/neglect for a May 2022 incident.

On May 13, 2022, Hernandez was driving her vehicle with Destiny Jimenez in the passenger seat and 4 juveniles in the back seat, according to a report.

That report stated that Anthony De La Torre, one of the juveniles in the back seat, asked Hernandez if he could ride his skateboard while clinging onto the outside of the car. Hernandez told De La Torre that it would be unsafe and that she would not drive while he did so.

According to the report, Jimenez, who was 19 at the time, told Hernandez that she would drive while De La Torre skated. Hernandez agreed and switched seats with Jimenez.

Anais Hernandez. (Source: LVMPD)

Jimenez began driving while De La Torre held on to the outside of the vehicle on his skateboard, the report stated. Hernandez told police that “it felt like we ran over a bump,” while the vehicle was driving west on Forsythe Drive.

Once they stopped the car, they found De La Torre lying on the road, bleeding from his head.

Jimenez told arriving officers that she was the driver and that she had been driving and smoking marijuana before the crash. Police said a records check also revealed Jimenez did not have a driver’s license.

De La Torre succumbed to his injuries on May 17, 2022, and was pronounced dead by hospital staff. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and was listed as accidental.

Jimenez was charged with reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death, and driving without a valid driver’s license.