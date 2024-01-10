LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead National Recreation Area Superintendent Mike Gauthier will take part in an hourlong online community meeting on Thursday to inform the public about ongoing park activities.

It’s the second community meeting since Gauthier took over as the park’s permanent superintendent in the summer of 2023.

A park news release said the meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m.

Here’s a link to the meeting: Lake Mead Community Meeting. The video conference will be in Microsoft Teams.

Gauthier is expected to provide an update on the park’s Sustainable Low Water Access Plan, as well as an overview of commercial service activities.

Four other speakers will give updates on the park’s new cashless entry policy, volunteers, safety issues and water quality.