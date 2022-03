LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the second time in less than three months, a central valley business caught fire.

Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews battled the Tuesday morning blaze. According to fire officials, the fire at the Statewide Lighting Center building started just before 2 a.m. near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway. Sahara was closed to traffic for about one hour.

No one was injured.

The business did move near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway after a previous fire in mid-January.