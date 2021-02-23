Second-dose vaccination clinic set for Laughlin residents, March 3-4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled March 3-4 in Laughlin will provide shots for people who need their second dose.

The clinic is for Laughlin residents who meet state eligibility requirements.

Appointments are required. Use this link to make an appointment:

https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/second-dose/

Vaccinations will be given at the Edgewater Casino Resort from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

If you have questions or need assistance with making appointments, call the COVID-19 helpline at 1-800-401-0946. The line is staffed seven days per week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.