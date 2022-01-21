Second date added for When We Were Young festival in October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Overwhelming demand” means a second date has been added for the When We Were Young festival, scheduled for October at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Organizers said on Friday that a second show featuring the same lineup will be on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now. Presale tickets for the the Saturday, Oct. 22, show went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Headliners Paramore and My Chemical Romance lead a list of more than 60 artists scheduled to perform at the emo-pop festival. Other bands on the list include The All American Rejects, AFI, Bring Me the Horizon, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Avril Lavigne, Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, Gavin Dance, Alkaline Trio, I Prevail and Manchester Orchestra.

General admission tickets start at $224.99, with upgrades available — GA+ tickets start at $399.99 and VIP tickets start at $499.99.

Although some fans were hesitant about the price and the unknowns related to COVID, the addition of the second show suggests strong sales in the first hour of ticket availability. A news release on the addition of the second show did not specify how many tickets had been sold.