Second COVID-19 vaccine ships out across the country

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first shipments of a second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S. is making its way to Americans. The Moderna vaccine shots are expected to be given starting Monday, just three days after the FDA approved its emergency use.

Roughly six million doses of the vaccine rolled out for distribution from Memphis on Sunday.

This comes one week after Pfizer vaccine shots were shipped out and started being used the following day, kicking off the nation’s biggest vaccination drive.

The virus has now claimed more than 314,000 lives in the U.S.

One difference between the vaccines is that Moderna can be stored in slightly warmer temperatures meaning a standard refrigerator can be used. It also has a longer shelf life of 30 days allowing it to reach deeper into rural areas of the country.

More than 272,000 Americans, mostly frontline workers, have received the first of two Pfizer shots.

President-elect Biden’s pick for surgeon general said the realistic timeline for nationwide vaccinations is late summer, early fall of 2021.