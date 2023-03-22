LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Second Chance 5K is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Givens Elementary School in Summerlin West.

The event, in its seventh year, was started by organizers that lost family members to opioid addiction. “This 5K represents all the love we have for our sisters given to the recovery community — we see you, we believe in you, and we are cheering you on. Everyone deserves as many chances as it takes to heal,” according to a statement on the secondchance5K.org website.

The 5K raises money for community organizations through tax-deductible donations, and this year it’s helping Westcare Women and Children, Shine a Light, Vegas Stronger, No Hero In Heroin and Mission High School.

Givens Elementary is at 655 Park Vista Dr., in The Vistas neighborhood just northwest of the 215 Beltway and West Charleston Boulevard.

The event is less about the race than it is about helping others. A shortcut on the 5K course is available, and pets are welcome.

For more information and to register for the 5K, visit secondchance5K.org.