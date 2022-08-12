LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire and Metro officers found a body in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay bay road while clearing away debris.

Public Works had brought in heavy equipment to remove debris from the channel and firefighters went through the debris piles by hand, which is when the body was found.

This is the second body found in that wash today following monsoonal floods Thursday night. Authorities said that the body of the male victim was removed and transferred to the coroner’s office around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The first victim was found Thursday night after Metro and Clark County Fire were called about a person in the flood channel. That person was taken to UMC where they were pronounced deceased.

