Second arrest made in the death of the man who was found wrapped in a sleeping bag in the desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested 48-year-old Joseph Miller in connection with the death of Raul Salazar, whose body was wrapped in a sleeping bag and dumped in a desert area near State Route 147 last month.

According to the police report released Tuesday, Joseph Miller got a frantic call on Sept. 19 from his nephew, Michael Miller, asking for help. When Joseph Miller arrived, Michael told him he had shot Raul Salazar several times. Joseph then checked Salazar’s pulse and confirmed he was dead.

The police report shows that detectives interviewed Joseph Miller on Sept. 23 and he initially denied having anything to do with the disappearance of Salazar.

As the interrogation continued, according to the report, Joseph admitted he had a role in the disposal of Salazar’s remains near Lake Mead Recreational Park.

The arrest report states that Joseph explained what transpired on the day of the murder. He states that Michael relies on prosthetics for his legs and mobility and apparently woke up on the morning of Sept. 19 and realized his mother was not home and that his prosthetics were out of reach in the bedroom.

According to the arrest report, Michael tried to crawl to his mother’s room to get his prosthetics when he was confronted by Raul Salazar in the hallway of the home. Salazar cornered Michael in the hallway by pinning him against the wall with his walker. Joseph Miller then explained to investigators that Michael felt threatened and fired several rounds striking Salazar.

The report further details how Joseph and Michael wrapped the body with various household items before disposing of the remains near Lake Mead.

Apparently, the men also considered staging the home to make it look like a home invasion.

Officers then spoke to Michael Miller’s mother a second time on Sept. 24, and she confessed that her son had indeed admitted to her that he had killed Raul Salazar on Sept. 19 but that she was worried for her son so she initially tried to blame the murder on someone else.

Joseph Miller faces charges for harboring, concealing and aiding a felony offender.

Michael Miller appeared in court Tuesday where a judge set his bail at $250,000.

Michael Miller faces one count of open murder for the death of 47-year-old Raul Salazar.