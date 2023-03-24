LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An arrest has been made in a February homicide in Las Vegas.

A release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that Lashawn Hich, 24, has been arrested by law enforcement in California on charges relating to the shooting death of Rosemary Abeita, 33, in Las Vegas in February.

Hich was identified as the second suspect in the shooting, reported around 10:11 p.m. on Feb 26 in the 700 block of E. Twain Avenue near S. University Center Drive.

In early March, police arrested another suspect, Sakoya James, 40, on charges related to the shooting death of Abeita.

Hich is located in the San Bernardino County Detention Center, where he was booked, awaiting his extradition to Las Vegas. He faces one count of open murder.