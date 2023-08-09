LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office made a second arrest in a December 2022 homicide where a body was found wrapped in a tarp.

Bryan Keith Gibson, 52, of Yucca, Arizona, faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and the abandonment of a body, according to MCSO. Gibson is incarcerated at an adult detention facility for unrelated charges.

Bryan Keith Gibson, 52, of Yucca, Arizona (MCSO)

On December 4, 2022, deputies responded to a report of a body wrapped in a tarp in a remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo and Boriana Mine roads. The body was taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which was unable to identify the victim.

A sample from the remains was submitted to conduct a genetic genealogy investigation, resulting in an identification. In July, MCSO announced that the victim was 50-year-old Brandon Ray Parlanti of Kingman, Arizona.

Brandon Ray Parlanti, 50, of Kingman, Arizona (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

On August 2, deputies arrested Shannon Allen Powell, 29, of Yucca, Arizona on charges of second-degree murder and the abandonment of a body.

Shannon Allen Powell, 29, faces 2nd degree murder and abandonment of a body charges. (MCSO)

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MCSO’s Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.