LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office made a second arrest in a December 2022 homicide where a body was found wrapped in a tarp.
Bryan Keith Gibson, 52, of Yucca, Arizona, faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and the abandonment of a body, according to MCSO. Gibson is incarcerated at an adult detention facility for unrelated charges.
On December 4, 2022, deputies responded to a report of a body wrapped in a tarp in a remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo and Boriana Mine roads. The body was taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which was unable to identify the victim.
A sample from the remains was submitted to conduct a genetic genealogy investigation, resulting in an identification. In July, MCSO announced that the victim was 50-year-old Brandon Ray Parlanti of Kingman, Arizona.
On August 2, deputies arrested Shannon Allen Powell, 29, of Yucca, Arizona on charges of second-degree murder and the abandonment of a body.
This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MCSO’s Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.