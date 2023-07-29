LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Law enforcement around the Las Vegas valley came together for the second annual joining forces campaign, “May You Chose Not to Drive Impaired,” in memory of Trooper Micah May.

May was killed in the line of duty by an impaired driver two years ago. The campaign enlisted law enforcement from all over the state to patrol roads Saturday night with May’s wife along for the ride.

“You know they are out there so we are hoping to take one less off the road and save a life. A lot of crashes happen with DUIs and we are trying to prevent that tonight,” May’s wife, Joanna May said.

One of May’s former colleagues explained to 8 News Now how the officers involved have one goal in mind, to keep impaired drivers off the road.

“Consists of nine agencies getting together and 33 officers. Those officers are here with one goal in mind, to keep impaired drivers off the roads,” Trooper Ricardo Cecena said.

May’s patrol car was parked out front of the Nevada Highway Patrol building covered in signatures honoring the late trooper.

Micah May’s patrol car outside of Nevada Highway Patrol Building (KLAS)

“We were at the gravesite this afternoon and Rayan said ‘I really miss daddy and I want to see his car,'” Joanna explained. “Throughout the whole day, I’m like don’t do it, don’t show them how much it hurts.”

Saturday’s event lasted for about an hour and when speaking to Joanna, she told 8 News Now that patrolling is also taking place in Reno with the hope that the campaign will soon go national.

May was a 13-year veteran of the Nevada State Police when he died. During his career, he won two medals of valor.