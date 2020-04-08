Second Allegiant Stadium worker tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second worker assigned to the Allegiant Stadium project has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stadium builder Mortenson/McCarthy said it was notified about the positive case on April 7. The patient is in self-isolation.

According to a news release, the worker was not close to others due to social distancing protocols. The individual was on-site for one week and left the site on April 2, before they started experiencing symptoms.

Mortenson/McCarthy said the area the worker was assigned is being cleaned and sanitized in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The surrounding area was also shut down and sanitized.

Another construction worker on the stadium project tested positive late March.

The company noted construction will continue in unaffected sections.