Seattle shooting suspects arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KCPQ/KLAS) — Multiple agencies worked together to arrest two suspects involved in the deadly shooting that happened outside of a McDonald’s in downtown Seattle last week. Both suspects ended up in Las Vegas recently.

Officers from various agencies including Seattle Police and the U.S. Marshals worked with Metro to locate and arrested Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver Saturday morning.

Authorities got word that the two men were at the Rio hotel. U.S. Marshals and Las Vegas Metro officers conducted surveillance until they spotted the fugitives together.

Metro says the two were taken into custody near the Rio around 10:50 a.m. Saturday morning. According to officials, they complied when they were confronted by detectives.

Pictured (Left to Right): Marquise Tolbert, William Tolliver / Courtesy: DOC/Seattle Police

Tolbert and Tolliver were wanted in Seattle after being accused of killing a woman and shooting 7 others, including a 9 year old boy on Jan. 22.

Cell phone video recorded the chaos and carnage after the shootout at 3rd and Pine in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The youngest victim was 9-year-old boy. He was on a field trip from Port Orchard with his family and friends when he was shot in the leg.

According to 8 News Now’s sister station in Seattle, KCPQ, the two suspects have criminal history.