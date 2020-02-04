Seattle shooting suspects appear in Las Vegas courtroom

FILE – This combination of undated photos released by the Seattle Police Department shows Marquise Tolbert, left, and William Tolliver. The two men who investigators say were involved in a downtown Seattle shooting that killed one person and injured several others were arrested Saturday, the Seattle Police Department said. The Seattle Times and the Las Vegas Review-Journal report that Tolbert, 24, and Tolliver, 24, were booked into jail in Clark County, Nevada, according to jail records. (Seattle Police Department via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men facing charges in a deadly shooting in downtown Seattle appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning. The shooting left one woman dead and seven others injured including a child.

Shooting suspect Marquise Tolbert appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on Feb. 4, 2020.

Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver, both 24, were arrested in Las Vegas over the weekend after fleeing Seattle. The shooting happened on Jan. 22.

Shooting suspect William Tolliver appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on Feb. 4, 2020.

Both suspects waived their right to formal extradition proceedings and the judge signed an order for the state of Washington to pick up the suspects within 30 days.