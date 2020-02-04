Seattle shooting suspects appear in Las Vegas courtroom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men facing charges in a deadly shooting in downtown Seattle appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning. The shooting left one woman dead and seven others injured including a child.
Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver, both 24, were arrested in Las Vegas over the weekend after fleeing Seattle. The shooting happened on Jan. 22.
Both suspects waived their right to formal extradition proceedings and the judge signed an order for the state of Washington to pick up the suspects within 30 days.