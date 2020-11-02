Seasonal hiring to produce 4,700 retail jobs in Nevada, according to estimates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Holiday hiring will produce 4,700 jobs, according to estimates from the Retail Association of Nevada.

Target and Kohl’s are among the retailers with the biggest hiring plans in the state:

Target 1,156 Kohl’s 936 Macy’s 261 Walmart 200 Michael’s 130 Gap Stores (including Banana Republic and Old Navy) 100 JC Penney 12

The Retail Association of Nevada says seasonal positions this year include in-store employees as well as logistics and warehousing workers fulfilling online orders.

Reduced in-person shopping and more online purchases has caused the shift in where companies need help.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also changed trends in shopping events. A number of major retailers such as Best Buy, Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot and Target have announced that they will be staying dark on Thanksgiving Day.

Many holiday deals will also have extended timelines in order to help consumers navigate the proper social distancing measures, the association said.

“This holiday shopping season will be much different than years past due to the ongoing pandemic that is altering consumer shopping habits,” said Bryan Wachter, Retail Association of Nevada Senior Vice President.

“While less in-person shopping is expected this year, Nevada retailers are still continuing to hire and keep up with consumer demand during the holiday shopping season,” Wachter said. “Brick-and-mortar stores are doing their part to follow COVID-19 safety protocols so in-store consumers can continue to feel safe and comfortable.”

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Across the nation, major retailers Target and Kohl’s announced seasonal hiring plans of 130,000 and 90,000 workers, respectively. Macy’s/Bloomingdales expects to add 25,000 positions, while Walmart announced plans to bring on 20,000 seasonal employees. Michael’s is seeking 16,000 new hires, while Gap Inc. announced 10,000 seasonal positions throughout its stores, including Banana Republic and Old Navy. JCPenney scaled down seasonal hiring dramatically this year and plans to add 1,700 workers nationwide. Additionally, Amazon announced plans to hire roughly 100,000 new permanent employees to keep up with the booming e-commerce demand. Delivery companies UPS and FedEx will also boost hiring, with announced seasonal hires of 100,000 and 70,000 positions, respectively.

On a national level, projections for seasonal retail hiring are lower than last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shifted buying behavior to more e-commerce purchases. The projections come from career transitions firm Challenger Gray & Christmas.

Retailers will be putting emphasis on curbside pickup services, and store websites are likely to show estimated wait times for in-store shopping.

Retail sales for the months that include the holiday shopping season typically account for more than a quarter of annual retail sales. Through July 2020, statewide taxable retail sales for the prior 12 months reached $61.1 billion, down 2.6 percent from the previous year.