Searching for a job? Recruiter shares tips on how to stand out and land the gig

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus pandemic has changed how employers look for new hires. With more people needing jobs across the Las Vegas valley, it’s very important to stand out and land the new gig.

People need to be strategic when sending out resumes and applying for jobs.

Sonia Petkewich, CEO of Taurean Consulting Group, says there are ways to separate yourself from the hiring pool of applicants.

Look at the job description, do your research on the company Sound invested and authentic for the job you’re applying for Wear neutral colors during your interview (How professional you dress should be based on the job) Eliminate distractions during interview For Zoom interviews: Make sure your space is conducive to a connected conversion with an employer

What have you done to invest in yourself during the pandemic? This question is popular, Petkewich noted. Those that are taking extra steps to stay up-to-date in the industry have a better chance of making an impression with employers.

Royal Marty, the CEO of biochemical manufacturing company ‘Substrata’ in Henderson, says his business’ hiring process has looked different due to the pandemic.

“Fortunately, through the pandemic, we’ve grown quite a bit, but that’s also made hiring a very challenging thing for us. First thing, we ask for a video from the applicant, so we want to know a little bit about you,” Marty explained.

Just about 10% of people that are asked to send a video, actually send it, Marty noted.

Substrata is currently looking to hire warehouse assistants. The Henderson company also has positions available in its digital marketing and sales departments. For more information, click HERE.

