LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Park Service is searching for a woman who fell off a jet ski at Lake Mead early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported around 6:15 a.m. when the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Interagency Communication Center received an emergency call that two people fell off a jet ski near the lake’s Boulder Islands, near Hemenway Harbor.

Park rangers said they did rescue the man but the woman hasn’t been seen since she went into the water. Neither were wearing life jackets.

Metro’s Search and Rescue team is assisting in the search.