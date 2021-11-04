Search to fill CCSD superintendent role expected to move quickly as Dr. Jara wraps up his final weeks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Once the interim position has been taken care of, the school board will begin the search to fill the role full-time.

Historically, this has taken months and even tens of thousands of dollars.

“The graduating class that we have coming up will have had four different superintendents, and that to me is just unacceptable,” said Marie Neisess, Clark County Education Association president.

Local unions are calling for more stability as CCSD says goodbye to another superintendent.

“I think there was a lot of fractured relationships and trust over the past couple of years. I think that’s utmost important as we get a new superintendent, and as they start their tenure,” said Jeff Horn the CCASAPE deputy executive director.

There have been three different superintendents over the past 10 years.



The searches took two to eight months–consisting of several board meetings and town halls.



Outside firms were used for two out of the three hires–Jara and Dwight Jones–costing around 50-thousand dollars each time.

One superintendent– Pat Skorkowsky– was hired locally.

“I think many times we always think that going outside of our district we’re going to find a magic cure there, that silver bullet. I don’t think that that’s true, I think we have plenty of talent here locally,” said Horn.

Moving forward– the teachers and administrators union want the board to select a candidate who can handle the budget, build morale, and guide the district out of the pandemic.

“I think they really need to be methodical with what they’re doing and put their personal agendas aside and put what’s best for students and staff at the forefront of that discussion,” said Neisess.