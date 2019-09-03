Search ongoing for thieves who broke into Celebration Church Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are still searching for the thieves who broke into Celebration Church Las Vegas, inflicting an estimated $20,000 worth of theft and damages.

The crime happened Sunday night at the church, located at Rancho and Gowan. Several items were stolen, including sound equipment, musical instruments, computers, a safe and offerings collected during Sunday’s service.

“It breaks my heart that I walk into our church home, this is where we provide needs for those that are asking for it, that are needy, and they come in and take our resources,” said Pastor Billy Sauceda.

Sauceda revealed the crib in the baby room was broken, leading him to ask why someone would want to destroy things.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the church in its recovery. So far, nearly $5,000 of $20,000 has been raised. The page reads, “We pray for and bless whomever was involved in the burglary. We completely forgive them and hope the best for them.”

The public is asked to call Crime Stoppers with any information at 702-385-5555.