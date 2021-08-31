Search for suspect continues as local family remembers college student killed in shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A young athlete who died over the weekend in a shooting was remembered on Tuesday night with a candlelight vigil.

Police say 23-year old Kieron Hatchett was shot and killed on Sunday morning after he and three others left a party.

Police say when Hatchett and the three others left the party they were followed by someone in a car who pulled up to the intersection of Westcliff and Rainbow and fired several shots at the group.

The Hatchett family spoke to 8 News Now and say they are trying to cope with the sudden loss.

“He was like our angel,” says Juantrell Lovette Hatchett’s sister.

The family and friends of Hatchett are stunned.

“He didn’t do anything gang-related or any drugs, he was not a bad kid at all,” Lovette says.

She is the only sister to the 23-year old and describes her brother as a family man, a loving friend, and a dedicated athlete.

“He loved college. He had dreams of going to the NBA or being a coach in the NBA,” she adds.

Hatchett was in town on a visit from college and was supposed to meet up with family on Sunday when he was shot.

Lovette says he was declared brain dead and died during surgery.

“It could have been any one of us. We would have chosen to go. Take me, I’m the oldest I’ve been here, not my brother,” she says.

Hatchett’s family does not know who shot at him and his friends and is calling on the community to end senseless acts of gun violence.

“It has to stop. There’s different ways to resolve things because people are losing their lives.” says Shevona Edwards, and Hatchett’s aunt.

“They didn’t think to ask or to know or to wonder who was in the car, they just took his life,” says Lovette.

Hatchett was honored during a candlelight vigil at the East Las Vegas Family park on Washington and Lamb Tuesday night.

There is currently no suspect in custody. The family of Hatchett is asking anyone with information to come forward and notify the police.