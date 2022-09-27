LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Desert Correctional Center sits 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas and it’s where Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence for murder.

He was convicted of making a bomb and hiding it in a coffee cup before it exploded and killed another man outside the Luxor in 2007.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder at the Southern Desert Correctional Center, records showed. (NDOC/KLAS)

On Tuesday, the 8 News Now Investigators were the first to reveal he escaped.

Hours later, the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) said they became aware of the escape during a headcount around 7 a.m. an hour before they started searching for him.

A U.S. Marshall told the Investigators he was armed and dangerous until Steve Sisolak the Governor of Nevada revealed Duarte-Herrera had actually been missing since the beginning of last weekend.

Southern Desert Correctional Center (KLAS)

In a statement, Gov. Sisolak said he’d ordered the NDOC to investigate the lapse in security and information.

The nearest town is around 10 miles along U.S. 95, which is now on high alert

Many living there such as Britni Mitchell and William Tilghmen learned the news about Duarte-Herrera’s disappearance on Tuesday evening.

8 News Now’s Ryan Matthey: “Does this face look familiar to you guys at all?”

Britni Mitchell: “Honestly it does.”

“There’s so many kids around here that just run around and play. There’s so many empty trailers,” expressed Tilghmen. “There’s really no police presence out here so it’s a perfect place for him to hide out however long he wants.”