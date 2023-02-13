LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jennifer Best is living another day of agony without her 26-year-old son, Collin Best.

“I am not going to give up until I find my son,” Jennifer said. “We have no idea where Collin is, we have no idea if he is safe, we have nothing to go off of.”

Collin Best seen in this picture around the Downtown Las Vegas area. (LVMPD)

Collin Best (LVMPD)

She also told 8 News Now she reported Collin missing on Saturday, January 28th, and made it clear to officers that he was off his medications.

Jennifer also claims she also told officers that she is his legal guardian due to him being bipolar and autistic.

That night, court records show Collin was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer.

He was released alone around 1:30 am the next day but Jennifer claims no one called her.

8 News Now’s Victoria Saha: “Who do you think is to blame here?”

Jennifer Best: ” I think I would blame them all because both Metro and The Clark County Detention Center dropped the ball.”

After 8 News Now first reported on Collin’s story Thursday night, police released pictures of him on Fremont Street.

Metro police release images of Collin Best in Downtown Las Vegas (LVMPD)

Jennifer said she was told those pictures were captured after Collin was released from jail.

“It makes no sense it’s like he just walked into the crowd and then now he is gone,” Jennifer said.

She also stated on Monday morning, that Metro police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh let her in on their briefing about Collin and said things are finally moving along in their efforts to find him.

However, she believes if Collin was released to her after his arrest, he would be home safe right now.

“The same people that allowed this to happen are the same ones I’m working with now and I’m supposed to put my trust back into them,” Jennifer expressed.

Every day that goes by is another day where Collin could be in danger.

“His mental capacity diminishes more and more so right now he is at the age of a five-year-old,” Jennifer said.

8 News Now’s Victoria Saha has been trying to get answers after Jennifer claimed Metro Police didn’t call her after they arrested Collin, but police said they aren’t able to comment at this time.

On Monday, The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a video on its Youtube Channel which included information on the investigation into Collin’s disappearance.

A $10,000 reward has been offered to help solve the case.

Those with information on Collin’s whereabouts, call 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111.