Search for missing Hungarian man focused at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are asking the public for information about a Hungarian man whose vehicle was found at Grand Canyon National Park.

The family of 45-year-old Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi reported him missing to Las Vegas police.

Photo courtesy: Grand Canyon National Park

Authorities determined he recently traveled to the Grand Canyon as part of a larger trip to the U.S. Southwest.

Rangers at the Grand Canyon located his vehicle parked at a visitor center on Aug. 9 with his belongings inside.

A park spokeswoman says ground and aerial searches have turned up no sign of him so far.

Investigators say they believe the now-missing man arrived at the Grand Canyon’s South Rim on July 19.

Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or interacted with Berczi-Tomcsanyi to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 1-888-653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.