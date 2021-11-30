Search for missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Nye County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Officials say Drake was last seen at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30 at his home near Blagg and Calvada in Pahrump.

He is described as having shagging blonde hair, 4’11” and 80 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a Rick and Morty T-shirt and jeans with black backpack with neon green zippers. If you have any information that could help, immediately contact Nye County Sheriff’s office at 751-7000 or email sheriff@co.nye.no.us