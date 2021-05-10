Search for boy, 2, missing since last week continues where he was last seen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A search and rescue crew is spending Monday looking for a 2-year-old boy who has been missing since last Wednesday.

The crew is working in the area of Paradise Road and Twain Avenue which is the last place Amari Nicholson was seen. The child’s mother, who said she was in Colorado at the time of his disappearance, said she left Amari with Terrell Rhodes, her boyfriend.

The family is getting desperate for answers, many have traveled from out of state to be in Las Vegas as the search for the child continues.

Rhodes said a family member from Amari’s father’s side of the family stopped by and picked up the boy but family members aren’t aware of anyone who picked up Amari.

Nevada Child Seekers, a non-profit that helps families find missing missing children, is helping look for the boy. Coordinator Margarita Edwards said more information is needed.

“Send in your tips, I know the family is offering a reward. I mean whatever it takes to bring Amari home. We are pleading for the public’s help because we do not have any new information,” Edwards said.

The reward being offered is $30,000.

The family is asking people to share posts on social media to get the word out about Amari. If you have any information, you are urged to call Metro police.