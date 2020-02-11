Search continues for missing hiker in Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a day has passed, and rescue teams are still searching for a man who went missing while hiking at Red Rock Canyon.

Ronnie Lucas, 33, went missing Sunday. His family has not heard from him since around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. He was last seen on the Oak Creek Trail, which is about a mile past the scenic road exit.

Red Rock Search and Rescue teams spent all day and night Monday covering hundreds of acres, looking for Lucas. While volunteers say the terrain is tough and the conditions are cold, they are still hopeful they will find him.

One team after another canvassed Red Rock Canyon Monday, searching for Lucas. His car is still parked at the Middle Oak Creek Trail Head.

“We bring along trekking poles,” said Chantz Butler, who helped with the search, as he showed 8 News Now his gear bag.

Butler is one of the around 60 volunteers with Red Rock Search and Rescue who came out to help Monday. He was also part of the first search team, just after midnight.

“We could only go as far as our lights could really help us see,” Butler said. “It started raining and snowing during a couple bits, and it’s pretty treacherous terrain as you get further back.”

8 News Now has learned Lucas has hiked this trail before, and he is also diabetic. But the biggest concern after the sun sets is hypothermia.

“Perhaps if he was able to get underneath a rock, get out of the weather, we may find him up there, cuddled up waiting for some help, so that’s what we’re hoping for,” said Donald Moore, team commander for Red Rock Search and Rescue.

Red Rock Search and Rescue sends out search teams every so often, depending on how their mission is doing. We’re told there were a total of 17 search teams that were deployed on Monday. As the search winds down for the night, rescue crews are trying to stay positive.

“We wouldn’t be putting a full court press in if we didn’t feel that there was a way we can go and help bring this gentleman back home,” Moore said.

Butler added, “As long as there’s hope, we’re going to keep coming out here and looking for this person.”

Red Rock Search and Rescue paused their search around 10:45 Monday night but say operations will resume with a helicopter between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Tuesday. They will speak with Metro Police’s search and rescue team and put together a mission to find Lucas.

