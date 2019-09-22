Search continues for missing marine

SURPRISE, Ariz. (CNN) — After leaving a friend’s home in Arizona, a marine went missing. Lance Corporal Job Wallace never reported for duty at Camp Pendleton after his leave was over.

Now, friends and family are frantically looking for him. They say he’d never walk away from being a marine, which was always his dream.

Stacy and Justin Wallace are absolutely devastated but refuse to give up hope that their son Job will be found safe.

“At this point its about his return, it’s not about the what-ifs, it’s not about what happened – I’m focused on getting him back,” Stacy said.

The 20-year old marine was home on leave last weekend visiting friends and family in Surprise, AZ. His parents say he left Monday night in his truck headed back to Camp Pendleton in San Diego.

The next morning his sergeant called to say Job never showed up.

“Trying to call his phone, couldn’t get through and answer on his phone. Girlfriend had not heard from him,” Justin said. “Nobody knew. nobody had any answers at all.”

“Obviously as a mother, my mind went into a million different directions,” Stacy said. “My first thought was he’s in danger or something, an accident.”

The Wallace’s insist their son loved serving his country and would never go AWOL. He’d been in the marines for nine months, and they say he was looking forward to going back after being promoted.

“It’s not like him. None of this is like him,” stacy said. “Not one indication that he didn’t love being a Marine, it was his childhood dream.”

So far, no one has reported seeing the missing marine, but his ford explorer pick-up was spotted by a border patrol camera Tuesday morning, headed eastbound on I-10 near Fort Hancock, Texas.

The camera was unable to see the driver.

Family members spent the week making flyers to send out and social media and post around town.

“Every eye matters. Every person matters. Every flyer matters, every Facebook share,” Stacy said. “I believe that we will find him safe.”

Wallace’s vehicle is a 2004 silver Ford Explorer Sport Trac pick-up with an Arizona license plate