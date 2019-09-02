Search continues for missing hiker on Mount Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities are still searching for 35-year-old Daniel Reza who was last seen on a trail on Mount Charleston.

A missing persons report from Metro says Reza was wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt and blue jeans and may need medical attention.

Red Rock Search and Rescue, Metro and the Air Force 34th Weapons Squadron Rescue pararescue specialists were joined by local hikers and 4X4 drivers in the search.

Search Update for missing hiker on Mt. Charleston: RRSAR, METRO and the Air Force 34th Weapons Squadron Rescue and their PJ’s are continuing to search, as well many local hikers and 4X4 drivers. We appreciate the communities’ support to help bring Daniel home to his family! Truly Vegas Strong! Posted by Red Rock Search & Rescue on Monday, September 2, 2019



Metro’s Missing Persons section is asking all hospitals to check their registries for Reza and contact them immediately. Anyone with information is to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.