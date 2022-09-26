LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has filed a lawsuit against fellow councilwoman Michele Fiore and the City of Las Vegas in the aftermath of an incident at City Hall that left Seaman with a broken index finger.

Seaman also demands Fiore’s resignation and alleges a hostile work environment has existed since the incident.

The lawsuit describes a Jan. 11, 2021, incident: “Councilwoman Fiore grabbed Councilwoman Seaman by the hand pulling, jerking, twisting, and breaking Councilwoman Seaman’s finger in a violent manner. Councilwoman Fiore attempted to throw Councilwoman Seaman to the floor by her hand.”

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman. (KLAS)

Seaman pulled away, but Fiore came after her again, according to the lawsuit. Seaman accuses Fiore of grabbing her by the hair, violently yanking her head back and throwing her to the floor.

“Councilwoman Fiore grabbed Councilwoman Seaman violently by the hair with the specific intention to inflict pain, establish control, dominate, humiliate, embarrass, and injure, as evidenced by the way she threw Councilwoman Seaman to the floor and left her there without any care or concern for her condition or possible injuries,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit says that a security camera recorded video of the altercation, but it was never released to the public “because the press had not properly filed a request for the correct area and video surveillance footage.” Seaman reviewed the video with her chief of staff and a city attorney, and was overcome with emotion and anxiety, according to the lawsuit.

The video was destroyed after 60 days, according to the lawsuit.

The relationship between the women, both Republicans, had soured in the months before the altercation. They had just left a meeting of the Audit Committee that became heated when “Councilwoman Fiore was very disrespectful and demeaning towards Council Seaman to the extent that the Audit Committee was unable to productively address and resolve issues for the people of Las Vegas,” according to the lawsuit.

In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Michele Fiore participates in a Republican debate in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, Sept. 26, alleges 10 points:

Battery

Assault

Intentional infliction of emotional distress

Negligent infliction of emotional distress

Civic conspiracy

Negligent security

Negligent hiring training and supervision

Employment discrimination for harassment, failure to accommodate and retaliation

Defamation

False light invasion of privacy

Seaman says she approached Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman about the problems she was having with Fiore, and the mayor declined to act. Instead, she advised Seaman to consider resigning.

Seaman’s lawsuit “seeks enforcement of safety and security policy changes at Las Vegas City Hall.”

The lawsuit seeks general damages in excess of $15,000, payment for medical bills and punitive damages.

Fiore is currently running for the office of state treasurer. Her campaign spokesman, Rory McShane, released the following statement today:

The same liberal Republicans who supported Michele’s primary opponent are now doing whatever they have to, to attempt to stop her from winning this election and returning Nevada to a state of financial common sense. This will be no more successful than it was in the primary where she won with the largest margin of any candidate. We look forward to the truth coming out as soon as possible. Rory McShane, Fiore campaign spokesman

8 News Now interviewed Fiore in February and asked her about the accusations surrounding the altercation:

8 News Now: How would you describe your relationship with Victoria Seaman?

Fiore: As the committeewoman, my main goal is to get Republicans elected. She is an elected Republican woman. That is where I am going to leave it.

8 News Now: There was an accusation of an altercation.

Fiore: I think a physical altercation, we will just have to see where that goes. Never assault somebody.