Scotty’s Castle work progressing, but opening still two years away

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 2015 flash flood caused damage that won’t be erased for two more years at Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley National Park.

Five years after the flood, Park Service workers have progressed enough that some tours will be scheduled this winter. The Death Valley Natural History Association will run the tours at Scotty’s Castle, which was originally built in the 1920s as a vacation home for Albert and Bessie Johnson, millionaires from Chicago.

Reports that it was built on top of Walter “Scotty” Scott’s gold mine fueled public interest at the time, and still does.

Visitors will learn about the flood and the effort to repair the damage. More information is available at dvnha.org.

Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley National Park is expected to reopen to the public in December, 2022.

Articulated concrete block was installed to prevent further undercutting of the foundations of the historic entrance bridge. Soil and vegetation were placed over the blocks to hide this change to the historic landscape.

The 4,000-foot water main that was in the canyon bottom washed away. The replacement was installed under the pavement to be protected by same buried barriers as the road.

Here’s an update on progress in restoring the historic district: