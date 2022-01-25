Scotty’s Castle open for limited, guided tours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Progress is being made on repairs at Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley National Park. The landmark site has been closed to the public since 2015 when a flash flood raged through the canyon causing extensive damage to the popular tourist site.

Currently, flood recovery tours are being offered as well as Behind the Ropes tours of areas that were previously closed to the public. These tours are only available one Saturday per month from Jan. to April. You can register for both tours through the Death Valley Natural History Association at this link.

Scotty’s Castle which was constructed in the 1920s is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.