Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley won’t reopen until 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A date has been set for Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley to reopen to the public after a flash flood caused $47 million in damage in 2015. But that date is still two years away.

According to the National Park Service, repair work continues at the popular 1920s-era Scotty’s Castle. The repairs are being done piecemeal and the park is paying for them with entrance fees, federal road money, deferred maintenance accounts and donations spread over multiple years. The planned opening date is set for Oct. 2021.

Photo credit: National Park Service

The projects already completed include repairs to the historic bridge and a mile of historic concrete fence posts. Work is underway on the Chimes Tower, replacing components of the water system, upgrading the electrical system and installing a new leach field. Erosion and flood-control systems are being put in place with the projects.

8 News Now visited Scotty’s Castle in 2017 to report on repairs. Here is that story.

Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley prior to the flooding.

Visitors can go on a walking tour, during the repairs, with a ranger from Dec. 8 through April 12. The cost is $25 and spacing is limited. This link has additional information.