LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World Las Vegas has a new leader after the abrupt departure of President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Sibella on Friday. Resorts World said in a statement that Sibella “This action comes after the Company was recently made aware that Mr. Sibella “violated company policies and the terms of his employment.”

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Peter LaVoie will lead the Strip resort, according to the Resorts World spokesperson.

Resorts World is owned by Genting, a Malaysia-based giant in gaming and other business ventures. Genting owns properties in Asia and the only casino in New York City.

Resorts World President and CEO Scott Sibella answers questions Monday, July 11, 2022, in the Resorts World station of the Las Vegas Loop. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Further explanation of Sibella’s departure was not provided. He led the $4.3 billion resort’s completion from 2019 until its opening on June 24, 2021.

The spokesperson offered this statement:

“Resorts World Las Vegas today announced that President and COO Scott Sibella has left the company, effective immediately. This action comes after the Company was recently made aware that Mr. Sibella violated company policies and the terms of his employment.

“Peter LaVoie, most recently the company’s SVP & CFO, will serve as President. Peter’s extensive experience and expertise make him the right person to lead Resorts World Las Vegas through this transition.”

Sibella was president of MGM Grand for eight years before resigning. When he started at Resorts World in the summer of 2019, the opening was pushed back another year and he brought in executives with gaming experience.

“I did slow the project down a little bit. We added more size to it. We added a 5,000-seat theater. More convention space,” Sibella said. “The key is that everything works when you open. We’re opening in one phase. You get one shot when the customer comes to make sure everything’s right.”