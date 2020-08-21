Scott Gragson seeks 6-15 years in prison after guilty plea in deadly DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Scott Gragson has asked the court to sentence him to 6-15 years in prison for a May, 2019, DUI crash that left a mother of three dead and three others injured. Gragson faces a maximum 25-year prison sentence.

His sentencing is set for Sept. 4.

Documents submitted Monday by Gragson’s attorneys argue for the plea, citing 166 letters of support and the previous settlement of a civil case against Gragson by the victims.

Gragson was at the wheel of his Range Rover when he crashed as the group left a charity golf tournament. Blood alcohol test results would show later that he was at nearly twice the legal limit.

Prominent community members including former US Senator Richard Bryan and advertising executive Sig Rogich are among the people writing in Gragson’s support.

His attorneys argue Gragson’s sentence should consider his contributions to the community. They cite his work with eight charities.

“Mr. Gragson has made every effort since that fateful day to conduct himself in an exemplary manner and try to mend his wrongdoing piece by piece. We respectfully submit that Mr. Gragson should be judged by his entire life and not the single day of May 20, 2019.”

Melissa Newton.

Melissa Newton, 36, died in the crash. Reports in May indicated Gragson settled a lawsuit with Newton’s three children for $21 million. Gragson will pay $12.8 million of that. Insurance will pay the rest.

An impressive list of friends stepped up to support Gragson, a well-known executive with real estate giant Colliers International.

Rogich writes:

“Your honor, Scott is a virtual shell of his former self and not the warm and happy person he once was due to his deep and overwhelming remorse. His heart is broken, not for himself, but for the victims of this tragedy. I know wthat he has asked that everything possible be done to help alleviate any more pain and suffering for the victims and the families. One of the reasons he pled guilty was to avoid causing greater pain with a long cour proceeding.”

“Make no mistake about it, your Honor, Scott knows that he is going to prison.”

A statement from Robert T. Eglet, who represents all but one of the victims in the accident, says, “Each of my clients, including Greg Tassi, Christine Cobbett, John Newton (ex-husband of Melissa Newton and father of their 3 daughters), have no objection to the sentencing of 6 to 15 years fro Mr. Gragson; nor do Melissa’s parents Alan and Keli Miller, who are not represented by Eglet Adams or any other counsel, have any objections.”

Others who wrote in Gragson’s support include Tisha Black, Kris Englestad McGarry, John Ritter and Peter Downing. Each letter of support is included as an exhibit in the 419-page document requesting the sentence.

The document also includes certification of Gragson’s time at a Utah rehab facility.