Scott Gragson pleads ‘not guilty’ in deadly DUI case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High-profile real estate broker Scott Gragson who is facing DUI charges in a fatal crash appeared in Clark County District Court Thursday morning and entered a not guilty plea.

Gragson, 53, is facing four felony counts of DUI and four felony counts of reckless driving for a crash on May 30 in an upscale Summerlin neighborhood that left 36-year-old Melissa Newton dead and three other passengers injured.

Scott Gragson’s SUV following the deadly crash. (KLAS-TV)

A motion by Scott Gragson’s attorneys to have grand jury transcripts and other evidence collected at the scene of a deadly crash sealed was denied by the judge.

Scott Gragson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The 8 News Now I-Team had obtained documents, surveillance video and video from the police officer’s body worn camera that showed Gragson, a , moments before and after the crash. The judge did not think the release of that information would keep Gragson from getting a fair trial.

A trail date was set for March 16, 2020. Gragson is currently out of jail on bail and is being electronically monitored.