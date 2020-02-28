Scott Gragson pleads guilty in deadly DUI case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas business executive Scott Gragson accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty Friday afternoon in a deadly DUI case that left a woman dead and three others seriously injured last year.

Gragson, 53, faced one count of DUI resulting in death, three counts resulting in substantial bodily harm and four counts of reckless driving following a crash in May at The Ridges in Summerlin. A mother of three, Melissa Newton, was killed in the crash.

Gragson’s blood alcohol level showed him at nearly twice the legal limit. He is facing lawsuits filed by Newton’s family and other crash victims.

He was told at the hearing he will serve time in prison. His sentencing is set for June 12.

#BREAKING: Scott Gragson has pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death & DUI resulting in bodily harm. Gragson is accused of killing a woman and injuring three others when investigators say he drove drunk in a Summerlin neighborhood last May. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/UrVXCCca0v — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) February 28, 2020

This is a developing story.