Scott Gragson pleads guilty in deadly DUI crash, will spend time in prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A prominent Las Vegas businessman accused of a DUI crash that resulted in the death of a woman and injury to others last summer has pleaded guilty. Scott Gragson, 53, faced a judge this afternoon as the deal was finalized.

8 News Now was in the courtroom and learned more about the plea deal.

By entering the guilty plea, Gragson’s reckless driving charges were dropped, but he is guaranteed to spend some time in prison. Both the prosecution and the defense were happy with the outcome.

Gragson pled guilty to two felony charges, including one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Investigators said last May, Gragson was driving drunk in a Summerlin neighborhood when he lost control of his SUV. Melissa Newton, a 36-year-old mother of three, was killed in the crash.

Gragson’s three other passengers were injured.

“The amount of pain that he feels cannot be measured,” said Gragson’s Attorney David Chesnoff. He revealed the plea has been in the works for a few weeks because Gragson did not want to put the victims through a trial.

Gragson is also seeking help.

“He immediately went into treatment for alcoholism; he stayed inpatient for an extended period of time,” said Chesnoff. “He’s getting counseling, and he’s attending meetings. The counseling is also because he is actually overwhelmed with guilt.”

We also received this statement from Gragson, saying in part, “All of the words in the world cannot begin to convey the level of anguish that I feel for my part in this senseless tragedy.”

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson is making it clear that DUI driving has consequences.

“I want this case to act as a wakeup call,” Wolfson said. “The people that are listening to this message right now, if you drink and drive, it’s going to ruin your life and the lives of many others.”

Gragson will be given a minimum sentence of between six and 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 10 to 25 years. Sentencing is scheduled for June 12.

The lawsuits filed by the victims and their families against Gragson are still being worked out.