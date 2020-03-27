Scientist’s rap goes viral

(CNN) — If you think science and rap music don’t go together — well, you haven’t met Raven the Science Maven yet. The Buffalo, New York woman is using her musical skills to help during the coronavirus outbreak.

Her latest rap is a how-to guide on warding off the illness and she is doing what she does best mixing science and rap music to spread a message.

“This is a unique situation for a lot of people being asked to stay inside your homes for an extended period of time your mind kind of just goes all over the place my mind just went to a very creative space,” said Raven Baxter.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the University at Buffalo student who’s currently pursuing a PHD in science education took a popular rap song called “Wipe me Down.”

The title is perfect for the practices that we need to take on for the pandemic and put her own spin on it giving people tips on how to make it through the coronavirus outbreak.