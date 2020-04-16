Scientists divided if warmer weather will slow coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — Many hope this summer will give us a reprieve from the coronavirus. Locked in quarantine, you may be fantasizing about Summer. Tanning in the sun, or taking a dip in the sea. But a big question remains, as the weather warms up, will the coronavirus pandemic wind down.

Scientists are divided. Some believe the heat won’t matter.

“These viruses, and this one, are not so mindful of time of year. They care much more about whether there are susceptible humans close enough together for it to jump from one to the next to the next to the next,” said David Relman, Microbiologist, Stanford University.

Others point to a study at University of Hong Kong that found the virus deteriorated over time when stored in a lab at 72 degrees.

Evidence from similar viruses also suggest COVID-19 may transmit less efficiently in the spring and summer months.

Right now Australia and Singapore are experiencing bigh temperatures and lower infection rates.

But that’s not the case everywhere.

“Look at New Orleans. New Orleans has a terrible, explosive outbreak right now and New Orleans is one of the warmest places in the United States right now as well,” added Relman.

Doctor Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, says the coronavirus will continue to its own thing and that there’s no guarantee the weather will come to the rescue.