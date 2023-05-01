LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival kicked off Friday and runs through Saturday.

Officials say that the festival aims to spark curiosity in all the science, technology, engineering, and mathematic programming and venues in Clark County. The Las Vegas Natural History Museum hosts the festival and several events during the nine-day event.

“We know Nevada doesn’t rank especially well when it comes to education and that is something that we are trying to face as a community here in Las Vegas,” said Kim Porter, the museum’s co-executive director. “We are providing accessibility to STEM to inspire the next generation of scientists, creative thinkers, engineers, and leaders for our state and our country.”

Porter said there are plenty of stem careers to learn about and practice in Nevada, adding that technology like 3D printing has revolutionized the industry.

Activities include interactive presentations, hands-on technology workshops, STEM movie nights, and behind-the-scenes tours of popular local attractions including the CSN Planetarium, the Neon Museum, the Atomic Museum, among others.

All events are free and open to the public. Registration is required for some activities with limited slots. A full list of events and registration information is available on the festival’s website.

The event culminates with an expo on Saturday, May 6 at the World Market Center from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. There will be more than 60 hands-on exhibitors and a youth innovation pitch competition.

The Clark County School District school that has the most students and families in attendance will receive a $1000 award from the Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival.