Schools wrestling with necessary budget cuts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Principals at Clark County schools are facing the difficult decision of where to make cuts in their budget. Some schools are deciding whether to eliminate the dean positions and replace them with other positions and cut the money elsewhere.

This decision comes after CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara reinstated the job position but forced secondary schools to modify their budgets to address a $17 million shortfall in the district.

Cristal Boisseau remains uncertain — once again — about her future in the school district.

“I didn’t sleep last night. I tossed and turned, contemplating now where will I be,” said Boisseau, dean of students, Shadow Ridge High School.

She learned disheartening news yesterday.

“I received information that my school decided to eliminate the dean position and they will be adding on an assistant principal position.”

The decision is just one of many being made around the district as every secondary school works to modify its budget by Tuesday. All middle and high schools are receiving nearly $100 less per student after Superintendent Jara reinstated the dean positions this week.

Principals and school organizational teams must make cuts but also avoid a potential strike by teachers.

Boisseau has mixed emotions going into this school year.

“I have some reservations but I know that I am a survivor. I know that I’ll be able to find something.”

Bouisseau maintains a positive attitude while attending the administrators Back-to-School kickoff Friday at the Smith Center.

The annual event allows the superintendent to address goals for the district.

“I like what I saw today, one team one goal CCSD #1 for kids,” Boisseau said.

The kickoff event was closed to media but, some administrators say, the message from Jara was positive.

“A lot of applause, a lot of people,” said Eric Schurley, learning strategist, West Prep Elementary School. “I didn’t hear any grumbling around me.”

But Boisseau leaves wondering what’s next?

“Hopefully i’ll find out something soon on what school i’ll be working, what school i’ll be at for the next school year.”

CCSD sources tell 8 News Now Cheyenne High School also plans to eliminate two dean positions and replace them with assistant principals. Deans identified as surplus have a chance to apply for those positions. But the district will first move the displaced deans into dean openings, if there are any available.