Schools teaming with health district to make back-to-school vaccinations easier

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In less than a month, Clark County School District students will head back to class.

Over the next few weeks, families will be checking off their back-to-school to-do lists, which include various mandatory shots for students in kindergarten and seventh grade — as well as the COVID-19 vaccine offered to kids 12 and older.

A clinic in the southwest valley is one of many that are also offering COVID-19 vaccines to families.

“We just wanted to get her vaccinated,” said Van Le, who brought his daughter, Melanie, to Faiss Middle School on Tuesday. She will be starting high school this fall.

“This is very convenient and it’s super fast,” he said.

“I was just tired of not being able to be in super close proximity to my friends, and I wanted to be able to move on and really focus on my studies and not worry about anything else,” Melanie Le said.

Faiss is one of many schools offering vaccinations through the Southern Nevada Health District.

“Sometimes it becomes a family event, even here in our office, we’ll get the child and their parents a vaccine at the same time,” said Dr. Michael Tenby of Centennial Pediatrics.

Dr. Tenby says it’s safe for kids to get their mandatory shots and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

Although the timeframe has passed for students to be fully immunized against COVID-19 before school starts, Dr. Tenby says getting the shot now can still offer some protection and keep them in class.

“They may feel sore for a day or two,” he said. “They may not feel great the next day — yet another reason you may want to start the series before they go back to school so they miss less days of school.”

The Southern Nevada Health District is partnering with many schools across the valley to host vaccination clinics.

The Health District offers back-to-school immunizations as well as the backpack giveaway at the following locations.

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 570 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite D1, Las Vegas

Henderson Clinic, 2020 E. Horizon Dr., Suites A & C, Henderson

Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Hafen Lane, Mesquite

And school clinic sites and dates are listed below:

CLINIC SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14, 10 a.m. – 4 pm.

(Back-to-school vaccines-Tdap, meningococcal and HPV vaccines are available for children age 12 and older. No appointment is needed)

Monaco Middle School, 1870 N. Lamont St., Las Vegas, 89115

Tuesday, July 13 through Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Brinley Middle School, 2480 Maverick St., Las Vegas, 89108

(Back-to-school vaccines-Tdap, meningococcal and HPV vaccines are available Tuesday through Friday for children age 12 and older. No appointment is needed)

(Back-to-school vaccines-Tdap, meningococcal and HPV vaccines are available Tuesday through Friday for children age 12 and older. No appointment is needed)

Sawyer Middle School 5450 Redwood St., Las Vegas 89118

Von Tobel Middle School 2436 N. Pecos Rd., Las Vegas 89115

Thursday, July 15 and Friday, July 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

(Back-to-school vaccines-Tdap, meningococcal and HPV vaccines are available for children age 12 and older. No appointment is needed)

Canarelli Middle School, 7808 Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas 89139

Woodbury Middle School, 3875 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas 89121

Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

(Back-to-school vaccines-Tdap, meningococcal and HPV vaccines are available for children age 12 and older. No appointment is needed)

Becker Middle School, 9151 Pinewood Hills Dr., Las Vegas 89134

Findlay Middle School, 5855 Lawrence St., North Las Vegas, 89081

Tuesday, July 20 through Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Brinley Middle School, 2480 Maverick St., Las Vegas, 89108

(Back-to-school vaccines-Tdap, meningococcal and HPV vaccines are available Tuesday through Friday for children age 12 and older. No appointment is needed)

(Back-to-school vaccines-Tdap, meningococcal and HPV vaccines are available Tuesday through Friday for children age 12 and older. No appointment is needed)

Sawyer Middle School 5450 Redwood St., Las Vegas 89118

Von Tobel Middle School 2436 N. Pecos Rd., Las Vegas 89115

Thursday, July 22 and Friday, July 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

(Back-to-school vaccines-Tdap, meningococcal and HPV vaccines are available for children age 12 and older. No appointment is needed)

Schofield Middle School, 8625 S. Spencer, Las Vegas 89123

Tuesday, August 3 and Wednesday, August 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m

(Back-to-school vaccines-Tdap, meningococcal and HPV vaccines are available for children age 12 and older. No appointment is needed)

Brinley Middle School, 2480 Maverick St., Las Vegas, 89108

Monaco Middle School, 1870 N. Lamont St., Las Vegas, 89115

Thursday, August 5 and Friday, August 6

(Back-to-school vaccines-Tdap, meningococcal and HPV vaccines are available for children age 12 and older. No appointment is needed)

Canarelli Middle School, 7808 Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas 89139, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Woodbury Middle School, 3875 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas 89121, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

(Back-to-school vaccines-Tdap, meningococcal and HPV vaccines are available for children age 12 and older. No appointment is needed)

Becker Middle School, 9151 Pinewood Hills Dr., Las Vegas 89134

Findlay Middle School, 5855 Lawrence St., North Las Vegas, 89081

Thursday, August 12 and Friday, August 13, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

(Back-to-school vaccines-Tdap, meningococcal and HPV vaccines are available for children age 12 and older. No appointment is needed)