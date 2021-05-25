Schools remove mask rules for fully vaccinated staff, outdoor activities; still required at graduation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County schools have adjusted mask requirements and the changes will be effective June 1:

All staff who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask on District sites and/or at District-sponsored events, excluding graduation ceremonies. All staff are required to wear masks on school buses.

The following is required for students:

o Masks are optional for students in Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 3.

o Masks are required for students in Grades 4 and 5.

o Masks are optional for students in Grades 6 through 12 who have been fully vaccinated.

o All students are required to wear a mask while on a school bus. Any student or staff, regardless of their age and regardless of their vaccination status, who are outside do not have to wear a mask. Masks are required for all attendees and students who participate in or attend graduation ceremonies.

The information was shared with students and parents prior to an announcement by the Clark County School District.

The changes were made with the approval of the Southern Nevada Health District. New policies align with Directive 045 from the State of Nevada.

Changes were reached in collaboration with local and state officials.

Students over the age of 12 are eligible to participate in the COVID-19 vaccinations.